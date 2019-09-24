Transport for Latinx offered on Oct. 5 BELLE GLADE — The Norton Museum of Art is hosting it’s inaugural Latinx Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 5,from noon to 5 p.m. Free transportation is being provided for the senior population (55 and up) from the Glades area (Belle Glade, Clewiston, Okeechobee, Pahokee, South Bay etc.) Bus transportation will leave at 11:15 a.m. from 341 S.E. Second St. in Belle Glade. Interested seniors should secure their seats by calling 561-386-9897.

