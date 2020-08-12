Traffic stop turns violent

Jaylen Boswell

OKEECHOBEE — A sheriff’s deputy was reportedly assaulted during what she thought would be an ordinary traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 9. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Waskiewicz conducted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Durango near the 3000 block of U.S. 441 South, because the vehicle had a tinted tag over the plate. In addition, the tag attached to the vehicle was not assigned to the vehicle and had expired in April.



When Deputy Waskiewicz approached the vehicle, she attempted to make contact with the driver, who was later identified as Jaylen Boswell, 22, Southwest 28th Street. She attempted to tell him why she stopped him, but he was reportedly on his phone and said she had no reason to stop him. He had his window down approximately six inches, and they were very darkly tinted, the report notes. Boswell made a move toward the center console and believing he was reaching for a weapon, Deputy Waskiewicz ordered him out of the vehicle. Boswell refused and began to roll up the window on the deputy’s arm. He then reportedly grabbed her by the neck of her shirt and pulled her toward the vehicle.



At that time, Deputy Matthew Huffman arrived and assisted in the arrest.

When asked why he was driving on a suspended license, Boswell reportedly said his license was valid for business purposes, and he was on the way to the store to get his child a drink.



Boswell’s vehicle and his two minor children, who were in the vehicle throughout the encounter, were turned over to the custody of Boswell’s mother.



He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, knowingly driving while license is suspended and attaching an unassigned plate to a vehicle. His bond was set at $5,500.