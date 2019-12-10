Traffic crash claims lives of Pahokee woman and infant

BELLE GLADE — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 3:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, Feneck Pierre-Louis, 51, of Loxahatchee was driving a 2019 Mack Granite dump truck. The Mack was turning left from State Road 80 onto Hatton Highway.

At the same time, Antoinette Johnson, 26, of Pahokee was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala westbound on S.R. 80, approaching Hatton Highway in the inside lane. The front of the Impala struck the right rear of the dump truck. Upon impact, the Impala became engulfed in flames and spun out of control, rotating clockwise and coming to final rest facing a southeasterly direction at the intersection.

The dump truck made a controlled stop and pulled over onto the northern side of Hatton Highway.

It was reported that Ms. Johnson and her passenger, 1-month-old Alina Johnson, were confirmed deceased on scene.

The traffic crash was still under investigation at the time of the press release.

The traffic accident was investigated by Trooper M. Capo and Corporal D. Martinez.