Tractor Supply hosts a backyard poultry event

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Tractor Supply Company store will host a backyard poultry event on Aug. 10, providing customers with the opportunity to learn how to care for and manage an at-home flock.

“The popularity of raising backyard poultry continues to grow year after year,” said Antonio Madrid, manager of the Clewiston Tractor Supply store. “Poultry owners love the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from their own backyard, but many people don’t know where to start. Our goal is to continue educating suburban and rural poultry enthusiasts while ensuring anyone who’s interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so.”

The poultry event, which runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., will feature a number of expert event partners to provide customers with guidance.

Participating event partners will include the Clewiston Critter Care and Animal Care Society, FL1041 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the main event, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy a pet adoption, vaccinations and a bake sale.

When it comes to raising backyard poultry, Tractor Supply is a one-stop shop, with starter kits, feeders, bedding, heat bulbs and lamps, coops, feed and more. And for the poultry enthusiast, an expanded selection of poultry products is available on TractorSupply.com.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 975 W. Sugarland Highway. For more information, please contact the Clewiston Tractor Supply at 863-983-6926.