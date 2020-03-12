Town hall meeting is poorly attended

Whether it was a fear of Coronavirus infected crowds or the fact that the town hall meeting was held on a night when many are in church, something caused an unusually low attendance at the bi-annual meeting Wednesday night, March 11. There were only four commenters, and one of those was the Economic Council of Okeechobee, whose spokesperson was Jennifer Tewksbury, executive director.

The ECO stands firmly behind its recommendation to merge city and county fire departments.

We really need to quit kicking this can down the road.

“To me, it’s like cutting of an arm,” said Karyne Brass.

Councilman Bob Jarriel said they did not have enough facts to make an intelligent decision yet. “We need to quit talking about it until we get the facts, but I appreciate you coming.”

For more details on the town hall meeting see the Friday, March 13 edition of the paper.

