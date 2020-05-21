Tornado seen near Belle Glade Special to the Lake Okeechobee News SOUTH BAY — A funnel cloud reportedly touched down in a field near Belle Glade on Thursday afternoon, May 21, shortly after a tornado warning had been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for communities in western Palm Beach County. NWS has confirmed the tornado did hit the area. There were no damages or injuries caused by the tornado. It’s unknown who took this photo or where exactly it was taken, but sightings, as well as extremely high winds and hurricane-like deluges, were reported on Facebook.

