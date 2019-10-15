Toddler dies from injuries sustained in collision

PAHOKEE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that at approximately 9:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 17-month-old Tremain Milian was playing outside in the driveway on Amaryllis Avenue at the same time Antonio Milian was backing a 2005 Lexus EX330. Mr. Milian felt a bump and heard yelling.

Mr. Milian got out of the vehicle and found Tremain trapped under the passenger side of the car.

Eight-year-old Antonio Milian was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

It was reported that Tremain was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

