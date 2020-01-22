‘Tis The Season’ annual toy drive honors Jayven Johnson

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — The family honored at the toy drive this year was a family of siblings of Shakeria Favors. The presentation greetings came from Santa himself and the little elves, Eric, Emerie, Journee and Eli, who all journeyed to make the delivery a successful one. The recipients were very surprised upon being selected and welcomed the crew with open arms. Jayven’s mother, Jacquay Johnson, his two siblings and family members and friends will honor this tradition each year in memory of Master Jayven Johnson. Jayven earned his angelic wings on Dec. 20, 2016, just before Christmas. Jayven touched so many hearts during his short time on Earth. He was loved by his Florida family, friends, Eastside Elementary, Harlem Daycare Center and his family in Georgia, where is maternal grandmother lives. She also does the same event in Georgia for his honor and remembrance. A special thanks is extended to the supporters who contributed and donated for this yearly cost.