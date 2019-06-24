Three residents receive injuries in Belle Glade fire

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release stated that at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, crews responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of South Main Street in Belle Glade at a Sunoco Gas Station.

Responding firefighters reported a large column of black smoke while they were still several blocks away. First arriving fire crews reported two vehicles and a gas pump fully engulfed in heavy flames. Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive fire attack preventing this fire from spreading to adjacent nearby fuel pumps and building. Crews quickly brought the fire under control, extinguishing it.

It was reported that three patients were treated for injuries sustained in the fire. One patient, an adult female, was transported to a local trauma hospital by Trauma Hawk. A second patient suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local non-trauma hospital and the third patient was treated and released not requiring transport to a hospital.

The cause of this fire was under investigation at the time of the press release.