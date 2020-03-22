Three rescued after boat capsizes
BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach County Fire/Rescue reports that at 7:17 p.m. crews responded to reports of a capsized vessel off the ramp near the 1500 block of Torry Island Road.
First arriving crews reported a capsized vessel with three people in the water. The three people were safely brought back to shore and transported to a local area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
