Three Moore Haven residents die in auto accident

GLADES COUNTY — On Sunday, July 21, at approximately 10:54 p.m. Charlie Lee’Quan Ford, 24, of Moore Haven, was traveling north on U.S. 27, approximately one mile north of S.R. 78, with five passengers inside his 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck. The truck traveled off the roadway to the right, became sideways and traveled into the grass shoulder where the right portion of the truck struck a street sign. The truck then overturned, resulting in Mr. Ford and four unrestrained passengers being ejected.

Mr. Ford, and passengers Dustin Levi Chapman, 25, and Easton Bradley Moss, 19, all of Moore Haven, sustained fatal injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.