Three compete to reign as 2019 Miss Harvest Queen

BELLE GLADE — The Belle Glade Lions Club will sponsor the upcoming 2019 Harvest Queen and Junior Harvest Queen Pageants on Saturday, March 30, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, located at 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade.

Three contestants will compete for the 2019 Miss Harvest. The Miss Harvest contestants are: Ashlyn Bifolck, Kennedy DesRochers and Serena Montez.

General admission tickets are $10 and provide admission to both portions of the pageant. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of Belle Glade, in advance, or at the door to night of the pageants.

