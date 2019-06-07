Thompson crowned Miss Ivy Leaf

BELLE GLADE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Mu Rho Omega hosted the 2019 Ivy Leaf Pageant on May 18, at the First Baptist Church in Belle Glade. The theme was “Black Excellence: A Night In Wakanda.”

The winner of the pageant was Miss De’Aja Thompson, the daughter of Deonte Thompson and Philondria Felton. De’Aja is a student at Plantation Middle School. She enjoys reading, cheerleading, basketball, playing with makeup, dancing and hanging out with family.

De’Aja Thompson

There were also three category winners: Ja’Cara Warren, daughter of Jamorris Warren and Ranetta Burden, Miss Ivy category; Miss Ajasia Crawford, daughter of Jason and Sequoia Crawford, Miss Tea Rose category, and; JaTiyah Burroughs, daughter of James Burroughs and Tarchur Tomlin, Miss Pink and Green category.

The Ivy Leaf Pageant is a scholarship pageant designed to raise funds for scholarships. Contestants are asked to participate in activities and raise funds to promote community involvement and educational enrichment. The contestant who raises the most funds will be crowned Miss Ivy Leaf. All proceeds raised from this event will be awarded to graduating seniors in Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay and Clewiston.

The Mu Rho Omega Chapter and the Ivy Leaf Pageant Chairman, Mrs. Ronelda Arnett, would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the parents, contestants, and members of the community. If you are interested in having your child participate in future pageants, please email Mrs. Arnett at roneldaroro@aol.com.