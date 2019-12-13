The Red Cross responds to a home fire in Pahokee

PAHOKEE — The Palm Beach and Martin Counties of the American Red Cross responded to a home fire on Boone Ave in Pahokee in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.

Local Red Cross volunteers on a Disaster Action Team were on site to help coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say six people have been displaced by the blaze, including two children. The Red Cross continues to assess the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Nearly 180 times a day, the Red Cross helps a family affected by a home fire or other disaster. On average, 36 people suffer injuries as a result of home fires every day. That’s why the American Red Cross launched the nationwide Home Fire Campaign in 2014 which aims to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25%.