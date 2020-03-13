The Jekalyn Carr concert postponed
BELLE GLADE — Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Jekalyn Carr concert that was initially scheduled for tomorrow night (Saturday, March 14) at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade, is being postponed until a date in the future can be announced.
All tickets already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date. For more information, call the Dolly Hand box office at 561-993-1160.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.