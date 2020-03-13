The Jekalyn Carr concert postponed

BELLE GLADE — Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Jekalyn Carr concert that was initially scheduled for tomorrow night (Saturday, March 14) at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade, is being postponed until a date in the future can be announced.

All tickets already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date. For more information, call the Dolly Hand box office at 561-993-1160.