The Glades Initiative distributes food

BELLE GLADE — The Glades Initiative, 141 S.E. Ave. C, offers food distribution to anyone in need. Those coming in cars are asked to line up beside the office for drive-through pick-up on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Both drivers and walkers will receive food bags on a first-come first-serve basis.

Our staff and volunteers will wear personal protective gear as we handle and distribute the food bags. We ask that drivers and their passengers remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing measures to keep everyone safe.

For information, call 561-996-3310.

Meals distributed at libraries

BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Library System, will begin pre-summer feeding on Wednesday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following sites.

• Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade

• Loula V. York Branch Library, 525 Bacom Point Road in Pahokee

• Clarence E. Anthony Branch Library, 375 S.W. Second Ave. in South Bay

Sites will distribute seven days’ worth of meals to each eligible child. Meal distribution will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 am to 1 pm, or until all meal kits are distributed.

FLIPANY grab ‘n go sites

BELLE GLADE — FLIPANY grab ‘n go sites will give out meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

• Okeechobee Center, 101 Everglades St.

• Osceola Center, 1204 N.W. Ave. L

• Student Aces, 915 S. Main St.

For information visit: summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com

Boys & Girls Club give out lunches

BELLE GLADE — Program is available to current club children and serves a snack and dinner Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Teen Center Club, 500 N.W. Ave. L. If transportation is an issue, delivery services may be available. For information, call 561-683-3287.