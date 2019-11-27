Thanksgiving celebration



Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/FFA CLEWISTON — The Clewiston FFA Thanksgiving dinner, held Nov. 21, was a success. There was a table dedicated to giving thanks to soldiers who are deployed and a thankful tree where members and guests wrote what they are thankful for.

