Testing Site Screening Hotline opens again on April 3
Apr 2nd, 2020
PALM BEACH COUNTY — One thousand test kits were flown into Palm Beach County on April 1. The Health Care District will open the call center at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 2, to resume scheduling additional appointments for Saturday, April 4. “We are grateful that the State recognizes the need and is supporting our testing efforts here in Palm Beach County,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District CEO.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 Screening Hotline is 561-642-1000.
