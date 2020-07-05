Teen killed in single-vehicle accident OKEECHOBEE — A 16-year-old male was killed Friday, July 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m., when the vehicle he was in collided with a utility pole. The accident took place on Northwest 240th Street in the area known as Four Seasons. According to the report issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old male driver and 14-year-old female passenger were both listed in serious condition. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The accident is under investigation.

