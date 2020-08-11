Teen arrested after being shot

OKEECHOBEE — In an alleged drug deal gone bad, two teens were arrested after one reportedly stole marijuana from the other and was shot during the getaway.



On Wednesday, July 22, Deputy Kenneth Hernandez was dispatched to Raulerson Hospital regarding an obvious gunshot wound. At approximately the same time, shots were reported near the 1700 block of Northwest Sixth Street.



When Deputy Hernandez arrived at the hospital, he noted a white Nissan passenger car parked near the emergency room doors. The vehicle had two bullet holes in the passenger side door and one in the bottom right side of the windshield. The windshield was shattered, and there was blood all over the passenger seat and center console.



The driver of the vehicle stood beside the car, covered in blood. He reportedly told the deputy he and his friend Daniel Phillips were driving west on Northwest Sixth Street when someone started shooting at them. He said he had no idea who shot at them.



When officers spoke to Phillips, he reportedly told them he went to rob a man named Joshua on Sixth Street.



When they interviewed the driver formally, he reportedly told them he was driving Phillips’ car, because Phillips was intoxicated. He said Phillips asked him to stop by a house on Sixth Street so he could get some marijuana. He said Phillips did not have any money and intended to rob Joshua Bonilla. When they arrived at Bonilla’s home, Bonilla handed Phillips the marijuana, but instead of paying him $140, he told his friend to back out of the driveway. As they were leaving, the shots were fired, and when he realized his friend was hit, he drove straight to the hospital.



During Bonilla’s interview, he reportedly confirmed the other man’s story but said he thought Phillips had a gun, and when Phillips stuck his hand out of the window, he thought he was going to shoot. He also said he gave the gun he used to a friend to get rid of but would not name the friend.



Phillips was transferred to Lawnwood Medical Center and was arrested after his release.



On July 22, 18-year-old Bonilla was arrested by the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and possession with intent to sell marijuana. His bond was set at $25,000.



Phillips, 19, was arrested on Aug. 5 by OCSO and charged with sudden snatching without firearm or weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.