Team of Hundley Farms/Wedgworth’s wins national award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A nationwide fertilizer industry group has recognized a pair of Belle Glade farmers and their fertilizer company partner among five “2020 4R Advocates” nationally who successfully teamed up to put the group’s 4R Nutrient Stewardship program into practice.

Following The Fertilizer Institute’s (TFI) program practices in their agricultural stewardship of their farmland has resulted in multiple economic and environmental benefits for these farms, the company said in a news release this month.

TFI spokeswoman Jennifer Martin said that the naming of John Hundley and Eric Hopkins of Hundley Farms in Belle Glade along with Tim Stein of Wedgworth’s Inc. as “2020 4R Advocates” represents the first time TFI has recognized any sugarcane producers under this program since its beginning almost a decade ago.

“For nine years we’ve been honoring the true champions of 4R Nutrient Stewardship — the farmers and retailers who take risks to implement innovative fertilizer management and conservation practices,” said Lara Moody, TFI’s vice president for stewardship and sustainability. “I’m thrilled that this year we’ve added 10 more excellent advocates who have so clearly demonstrated the real-world success of the 4Rs on their farms.”

The 4R Advocate program is one of many facets of a high-priority campaign to raise awareness and adoption of 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices. Fertilizer is a key component of sustainable crop production systems, and the fertilizer industry recognizes the need to efficiently utilize these nutrients. 4R Advocates and other farmers have partnered with The Fertilizer Institute to demonstrate how 4R practices have led to cost efficiencies and improved environmental outcomes on their fields. More information and data on their efforts is available at 4RFarming.org.

4R Nutrient Stewardship provides a framework to achieve in-field goals, such as increased production and profitability, enhanced environmental protection and improved sustainability. The 4R concept incorporates practices that use the Right fertilizer source at the Right rate, at the Right time and in the Right place (thus the 4Rs).

Mr. Hundley, Mr. Hopkins and Mr. Stein will be among 11 honorees nationwide making up the five partnerships receiving national recognition among their peers. These 2020 Advocates will be honored at an awards banquet hosted by TFI at the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas. They will also represent the 4R program during the Commodity Classic trade show.

Throughout the year they and the other eight people will also be part of TFI’s outreach efforts to promote fertilizer management practices by hosting farm field days, participating in conference panels and speaking on behalf of the 4Rs to their farming peers.

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) is the leading voice of the nation’s fertilizer industry. Tracing its roots back to 1883, TFI’s membership includes fertilizer producers, wholesalers, retailers and trading firms. TFI’s full-time staff, based in Washington, D.C., serves its members through legislative, educational, technical, economic information and public communication programs. Find more information about TFI online at TFI.org. Learn more about TFI’s nutrient stewardship initiatives at nutrientstewardship.org.