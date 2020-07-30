Team Glades has food giveaway Friday

PAHOKEE — The bulk food distribution returns on Friday, July 31, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 100 E. Fifth St. in Pahokee, Guardians of the Glades leader Tammy Jackson-Moore announced on Tuesday. Pop-up COVID-19 testing will be available from 9 a.m. to noon from the Florida Community Health Center, as well as census education and voter registration. Food giveaways are cosponsored by partners the Federation of Families, MHA, the Be Well Center of Okeechobee Center, Healthier Glades, Guardians of the Glades and the Tri-Cities.Need facial masks? Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will distribute cloth masks at tomorrow’s Team Glades Bulk Food Distribution in Pahokee, she also announced. Along with all the other partners, Palm Beach Harvest is “Meeting the Need to Feed!”