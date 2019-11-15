Teachers get a free breakfast, Keith Bass performs, Shrine serves catfish and much more!

Church serves chicken

United Methodist Church will serve smoked chicken dinners on Friday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (takeout only) and 4 to 6:30 p.m. (dine-in or takeout). Menu includes 1/4 chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, roll and dessert for a donation of $10. Tickets available at the church office or you may fax orders to 863-763-2481 by 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14. Fax orders should include name, phone number and address to deliver dinners.

Businesswomen to meet

The Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network (OBRN) will meet on Friday, Nov. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeside Grill, 1111 S. Parrott Ave. Please bring a small exchange gift and enjoy learning about the variety of businesses and services women are involved today. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Shrine hosts catfish dinner

Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will host a fried catfish dinner on Friday, Nov. 15, in the Oasis Lounge from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost of dinner is a $8 donation. This is a smoke free environment. This event is open to the public. For more information, call Keith Tomey at 863-763-3378.

Spraying protest to be held

Everyone is invited to a scheduled protest against the spraying of chemicals in the waters of Okeechobee on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 a.m. at Lock 7, 200 State Road 78 W. For more information, call Jason Blair, 561-568-5886.

Raffle benefit to be held

A fresh water bow mount electric start trolling motor will be the prize in a raffle benefit to be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 501 S.E. Second St. Proceeds from the benefit will help Sherri Ihinger with medical and rehabilitation costs from a severe brain trauma. Tickets are available at Lakeshore Marine, 1365 S.E. 14th Terrace; Cypress Hut Eagles, 4701 U.S. 441 S.E; or call Bud at 863-261-2845.

Come out and ‘Flamingle’

Come out and laugh yourself silly, sun yourself pink, and keep yourself cool with a tall icy drink! Nutmeg’s, 515 S.W. Park St., is hosting a “Flamingle,” sponsored by GFWC Okeechobee Junior Womans Club, on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Bring a nonperishable item to donate for Thanksgiving baskets that will go to local families in need. RSVP to gfwcokeejrs@gmail.com or call Kristina Stas at 863-763-8020.

Seminole Cove hosts sale

Seminole Cove will host its annual art, crafts and bake sale show at its clubhouse, 1799 S.W. 35th Circle, on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Keith Bass to perform

Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., presents Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Children under 12 are free with an adult. For more information, contact Keith Tomey at 863-763-8072.

Teachers get free breakfast

The Okeechobee Masonic Lodge No. 237, 107 N.W. Fifth Ave., will host a teacher recognition breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 17. from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The event is open to the public. Teachers and school related employees eat for free. Tickets for all others are $8 a person.

Historical Society to meet

The Okeechobee Historical Society will meet on Monday, Nov. 18, at noon at the Historical Museum, 1850 U.S. 98.

Elks Lodge hold events

Okeechobee Elks Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., a smoke free facility, will hold the following events: An AYCE pancake breakfast will be served on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. Quarter bingo will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with dinner following. Open to the public. For information, call 863-623-5738.

Orchid Club to meet

The Okeechobee Orchid Club will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Office, 458 U.S. 98.

Republicans to meet

The Okeechobee Chapter of the Republican Party of Florida will hosts its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Cowboy’s BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. Please arrive at 6 p.m. if placing a food order. Guest speaker will be Kaylee Tuck of Sebring, candidate for district 55 for the Florida House of Representatives in 2020. An Okeechobee candidate will also be in attendance and a special speaker on economic projects in Okeechobee County.

Church to hold bingo

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 S.W. Sixth St., will hold bingo on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The kitchen will be open.

Moose Lodge to host events

Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: on Monday, Nov. 18, the kitchen opens at 5 p.m. and nine-ball pool league starts at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, legion bingo starts at noon and eight-ball pool starts at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, Nov. 21, legion bingo starts at noon and there will be lunch. On Friday, Nov. 22, the kitchen opens at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 23, Kathy J. will make some jambalaya to be served at 5 p.m. Music by Lisa Riley Rexroad is from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 24, breakfast is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Paul Allen Benefit to be held

American Legion Post #64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit 28-year-old Paul Roger Allen, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. The auction will begin at 7 p.m. Paul is in need of a new heart as his is operating at only 28%. If you would like to make a monetary donation, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Magistrate meeting canceled

The Code Enforcement Special Magistrate meeting scheduled for Nov. 19 has been canceled. The next hearing will be held on Dec. 17.

American Legion hosts events

American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: On Friday, Nov. 15, wear a red shirt to get registered for a free dinner for two. Karaoke/fish fry is from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by D&K Karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 16, join in the monthly tournament style euchre. It’s college game day! Purchase strawberry daiquiris for $3 and $9 buckets of domestic beer all day. On Sunday, Nov. 17, there are wing specials and $1 drafts. Evening bingo is back! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen will be open too. On Monday, Nov. 18, five-card bingo is from 1 to 3 p.m. and lunch begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, is meeting day with the S.A.L. meeting at 6 p.m. You can purchase $1.50 bloody Marys and food is available all day.

Census Bureau hiring event

Census Bureau Recruiter Connie Wright will accept applications on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Career Source Career Center, 207 S.W. Park St. For information, call 319-360-1590.

Democrats to meet

The Okeechobee Democrats will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles to meet

Ryan’s Case for Smiles will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of Our Savior Parish Hall, 200 N.W. Third St. Bring your sewing machine or serger and 100% cotton, child-friendly fabric. This month, pillow cases will be sewn. For more information, call Peggy at 863-763-4972 or Sue at 863-447-0590.

Luncheon and Expo to be held

You are invited to attend the 26th annual Farm City Luncheon and Agri-Expo on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the KOA campgrounds, 4276 U.S. 441. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Okeechobee Farm Bureau, UF/IFAS, or at the door.

Book club to meet at library

The Okeechobee Library Book Club will meet on Friday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m. at the library, 206 S.W. 16th St. The club is open to everyone and will meet once a month to discuss a different book. This month they will read ‘Never Have I Ever’ by Joshilyn Jackson.

BBQ benefit to be held Nov. 22

A BBQ benefit dinner will held for Jimmy Johnson on Friday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. until sold out, at the Brahman Movie Theater, 1500 S. Parrott Ave. Menu includes pulled pork, two sides and dessert for a $10 donation. Mr. Johnson was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. This is inoperable and he is unable to receive chemo. For information, call Swamp Cracker BBQ at 561-718-3077.

Express yourself at the library

Please join the free Sexual Assault Assistance Program at the Okeechobee Public Library, 206 S.W. 16th St., for an Empowerment Workshop: “Express Yourself,” on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. During this workshop, there will be different group activities to help empower and rebuild your relationships with others, but most importantly with yourself. All supplies will be provided. Advocates will be present to provide emotional support. This is for people ages 15 and up. Please register in advance at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZYC9MV5.

Church hosts Fall Festival

Everglades Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., at their property located at 3725 S.E. Eighth St. (behind Everglades Elementary School).

4-H Club hosts yard sale

The Okeechobee County 4-H Jr. Leader’s Club is having its annual yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Okeechobee County Extension Office, 458 U.S. 98, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be toys, books, clothes, household items and much more. All proceeds will benefit the Okeechobee 4-H Club.