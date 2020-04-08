Teachers driven to show support for their students

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Fornear

Clewiston teachers and staff form a long parade with their vehicles, waving and honking to all the students as they went.

HENDRY COUNTY — The Florida Department of Education has extended the closure of our state’s schools until May 1. But Hendry and Glades schools such as Country Oaks Elementary, West Glades School, Eastside, Westside, Central and Clewiston Middle School found their parking lots filled with vehicles on Tuesday, March 31, as teachers and staff planned drive-by parades through their neighborhoods. They wanted to remind everyone how much they care, and do something uplifting during this difficult time.

“We love that they made this effort to show support for the kids, while we are making sure we do our part by staying at home. It’s hard, and scary, but things like this really help!” said one mother with three little ones at her side.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Fornear

An excited family stands along the roadside, cheering the Clewiston teachers and staff as their parade of vehicles makes its way through each neighborhood.

As they drove though their school’s neighborhoods in their vehicles, the cheers could be heard from miles away. Each vehicle had been decorated with posters, streamers and balloons, and were filled with noisemakers, dogs in costume, giant smiles. They waved and honked, greeting everyone as they went. There were even trumpets and trombones being played at four-way stops, and megaphones and pom pons were seen along the way. Children and parents excitedly waved back from windows; some stood at the end of their driveways, little ones cheering as each vehicle passed. Some students were crying, mostly happy tears, as they spotted their teachers’ messages of support.

“Thank you, Mrs. Luckey! We miss you so much,” some children hollered.

“We love you, Ms. Paz!” another group of children squealed.

It was a wonderful experience for the students and their parents who lined the streets to watch this heartwarming display of appreciation and solidarity.