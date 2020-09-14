TCFB to provide 240,000 meals with grant from The Humana Foundation

Donation earmarked for Okeechobee County

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Jacqueline Kenny

Volunteers Commissioner Terry Burroughs and Mayor Dowling Watford at the June mobile distribution.

The current COVID-19 health crisis requires both immediate and long-term, sustainable relief in varying degrees across the U.S.

This pandemic escalated what were previously already growing health concerns, such as access to care, food insecurity and mental health.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Jacqueline Kenny

Judge Jerry Bryant volunteered to distribute food at the June food distribution event.

Through a commitment from The Humana Foundation, Treasure Coast Food Bank (TCFB) is proud to announce it will be providing 240,000 meals as part of its pandemic response and ongoing help to serve the community. The donation from the Foundation helps position Treasure Coast Food Bank to respond to communities who need help to recover and rebuild from this crisis.

“The Humana Foundation understands the far-reaching strain the pandemic has placed on many organizations working on the front lines to provide healthcare, food and employment for those disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, and our aim is to remove barriers and help them respond, recover and rebuild,” said Walter D. Woods, Chief Executive Office of The Humana Foundation. “Our intention with this commitment is to not only help provide immediate crisis relief, but also serve as a catalyst in building sustainable achievement and long-term community resilience.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Jacqueline Kenny

Pictured are Tammy Holander and Patricia Lewis.

The Humana Foundation’s gift is part of its historic April 30 announcement to commit $50 million to coronavirus relief and recovery efforts to a select group of organizations supporting essential workers, food security, behavioral health and local communities. In service of Treasure Coast Food Bank’s mission to fight hunger, the money will be used to provide food to people in Okeechobee County, one of the more rural areas of the Treasure Coast.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Jacqueline Kenny

Pictured are Ashley Marshall and Vicente.

“We are grateful to The Humana Foundation for this grant that will assist us in getting needed food to people in our most rural area where some of the greatest need exists on the Treasure Coast,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank.

This commitment builds upon The Humana Foundation’s continued work in Humana’s Bold Goal communities, which aims to improve population health in Florida by co-creating solutions that address health-related social needs for our communities.