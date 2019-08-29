Taylor named to connector corridor group

CLEWISTON — Former Hendry County Commissioner Janet B. Taylor will represent the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force. She was recommended by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Janet B. Taylor

The mission of the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force is to evaluate the Southwest-Central Florida Connector corridor, which extends from Collier County to Polk County. The task force will work in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation to address the need for the corridor and its potential economic and environmental impacts.

She is looking forward to the opportunity and challenge.