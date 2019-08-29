Taylor named to connector corridor group

Aug 29th, 2019 · by · Comments:

CLEWISTON — Former Hendry County Commissioner Janet B. Taylor will represent the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force. She was recommended by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Janet B. Taylor

The mission of the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force is to evaluate the Southwest-Central Florida Connector corridor, which extends from Collier County to Polk County. The task force will work in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation to address the need for the corridor and its potential economic and environmental impacts.

She is looking forward to the opportunity and challenge.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie