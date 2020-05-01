Tax Collector Gannon reopening additional offices Monday, May 4

WEST PALM BEACH –— Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon announced she will reopen four more tax collector offices beginning Monday, May 4, following the agency’s successful reopening of its Delray office on April 27.

“This is the next step I am taking to carefully reopen our offices to provide essential services to Palm Beach County residents,” said Ms. Gannon. “If clients can complete their transaction online or by mail, we cannot admit them to our office.”

She also emphasized that all clients must wear a face mask and only the person seeking service will be admitted inside the office. Clients will not be allowed to bring family members or guests with them.

“Protecting the health of agency employees and the public is my top priority,” said Ms. Gannon. “Limiting the number of people who come into our office is critical and necessary at this time.”

Driver license appointments only for Palm Beach County residents will be available through May 29 at the following locations:

• South County Service Center – 501 S. Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, 33445

• Central Palm Beach Service Center – 4215 S. Military Trail, Greenacres, 33463

• North County Service Center – 3188 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410

The agency’s Royal Palm Beach and Belle Glade locations are also set to reopen May 4.

• Royal Palm Beach – title work only

The Royal Palm Beach Service Center at 200 Civic Center Way will provide title work only for clients, who must appear in person to complete their transaction. If the title work can be completed online or by mail, the client will not be admitted into the office. Appointments cannot be scheduled for title work.

• Belle Glade – full service

The agency’s Belle Glade Service Center, 2976 State Road 15, will provide all tax collector services that require a client to come into the office including driver license appointments. If the transaction can be completed online or by mail, the client will not be admitted into the office.

The agency’s Downtown Service Center in the Governmental Center in West Palm Beach will remain closed until the county reopens the entire building to the public. Ms. Gannon and her senior leadership team will evaluate the agency’s operation daily. They will make decisions to add or adjust services based on performance.

For more information, clients may call the Tax Collector’s Office at 561-355-2264 Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Updates will be posted at pbctax.com and on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC).