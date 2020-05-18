Tax Collector Anne Gannon announces service by appointment only

Beginning June 1, residents must schedule an appointment for in-person service.

WEST PALM BEACH — On May 12, Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon announced the agency she leads will require appointments for in-person service beginning June 1. The agency has provided in-person service for driver license appointments since April 27.

“My first priority is the health of our employees and the public,” said Ms. Gannon. “Requiring clients to schedule an appointment for in-person service will greatly reduce overcrowding and help protect against the spread of illness.”

The agency’s website at www.pbctax.com offers clients the convenience of completing common transactions online without the need to visit a tax collector office. Many transactions can also be completed by mail. Clients should schedule an appointment for transactions that require them to be present such as driver license renewals, driving tests or title work.

Several requirements and safety measures for in-person service take effect June 1 including:

• Wait in your car. Lobby waiting areas will remain closed to the public. Clients may get in line 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment and must keep 6 feet of distance from other clients. Clients should consider bringing an umbrella and water.

• Come to your appointment alone. Only the person with the appointment will be permitted into the tax collector’s office. Exceptions will be made for caretakers for elderly clients, translators for clients speaking languages other than English, Spanish and Creole, and interpreters for hearing-impaired clients.

• Wear a face mask. Anyone entering the tax collector’s office, including clients with appointments, shall be required to wear a face mask or cloth face covering.

• Observe social distancing. Clients shall be required to observe social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance from other clients and following all markings on sidewalks and inside offices.

• Do not pay by cash. Clients are asked not to pay by cash as paper bills are known to contain bacteria and viruses for long periods of time. Clients should be prepared to pay by credit or debit card or a contactless payment method such as Apply Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

“Plexiglas barriers will be installed at all front counter workstations,” said Ms. Gannon. “As an extra precaution, clients should use their own hand sanitizer before entering our office and after they leave.”

For more information, clients may call the Constitutional Tax Collector’s Office at 561-355-2264 Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Updates will be posted at www.pbctax.com and on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC).