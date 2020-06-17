Summer kids meal program active

LABELLE — Hendry County Sodexo Food Service’s Summer Break Spot Program started last week. The program provides free, nutritious meals for kids and teens 18 or younger during summer break. Food will be distributed throughout LaBelle and Clewiston. For updated information for LaBelle and Clewiston distribution sites and times, visit Hendry County Sodexo Food Services on Facebook at: facebook.com/Hendry-County-Sodexo-Food-Service-100639968250898/

There are over 3,500 supervised locations in Florida, offering free food. To find a location near you:

Dial 2-1-1 from your phone

Text “FoodFL” to 877-877

or visit summerbreakspot.org.