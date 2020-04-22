Summer Food Service Program to open early to feed children impacted by COVID-19

PALM BEACH COUNTY — On April 27, Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Library System, will begin pre-summer feeding at six sites throughout Palm Beach County. Sites will distribute seven days’ worth of meals to each eligible child.

Meal distribution will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all meal kits are distributed. Currently, pre-summer feeding sites will distribute food once a week through Wednesday, May 27.

Parents picking up kits without their child present must bring identification for the child. Acceptable forms of identification include student ID, child’s passport or other government-issued ID, birth certificate, adoption decree, immunization records, and school demographics. Meal kits will not be provided to parents who do not bring their child or do not provide proper identification.

Families without transportation may walk up to collect meal kits. Proper COVID-19 safety measures must be practiced by all families, including but not limited to social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

Glades area distributions will be held on Wednesdays at the following locations:

• Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade;

• Loula V. York Branch Library, 525 Bacom Point Road in Pahokee; and,

• Clarence E. Anthony Branch Library, 375 S.W. Second Ave. in South Bay.