Summer Food Service Program ending July 24

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will be ending this Friday, July 24. This is two weeks earlier than the original planned program termination date of Aug. 7.

Program sites will continue to distribute seven days’ worth of meals to each eligible child this week through Friday. Please check the meal distribution directory at prior to picking up meal kits, as some distribution sites may no longer be in service. Visit the meal distribution directory at:

http://discover.pbcgov.org/youthservices/PDF/2020_Meal_Site_Directory.pdf

Parents picking up kits without their child present must bring identification for the child. Meal kits will not be provided to parents who do not bring their child or do not provide proper identification. Proper safety measures must be practiced.

The SFSP provides meals and snacks to eligible children age 18 and under during the summer months and in times of emergency. Meals and snacks are also available to persons with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled. Youth Services administers and monitors this program, funded by USDA and the Department of Education. Sites are located throughout Palm Beach County in low-income neighborhoods.