Summer camps have openings

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County 4-H summer camps still have some openings. The camps are open to all Okeechobee County children. To register, stop by the Okeechobee County Extension Office in the county annex on U.S. 98 for an application. Spaces are still available for the following camps:

H2O Camp

• Week 3 — July 22 to 26

H2O Camp will be visiting Crystal Springs, going to the beach and museum in Ft. Pierce, the South Florida Science Center, going on an airboat ride, and of course, finishing up the week at Blizzard Beach. The cost for camp is $150 for the week. Open to all youth ages 8-18 (as of Sept. 1, 2018)



History Camp

• Week 1 — June 17 to 21

• Week 2 — July 15 to 19

History Camp will be visiting museums in Okeechobee County and Hendry County. We will also visit Roberts Ranch and Yesteryear Village for tours through living history pioneer villages, have some fun at the Ringling Museum, and finish up the week with a Friday visit to EPCOT to explore the historical cultures of other countries. The cost for camp is $150 for the week. Open to all youth ages 8-18 (as of Sept. 1, 2018)

Horse Camp

• June 24 to 28

Horse Camp will meet daily at the Agri-Civic Center. Participants can expect to increase their horsemanship skills from the ground up at this camp. Instruction will be provided by professional trainers, with plenty of time for one on one schooling. Campers need to provide their own horse for camp. The camp fee is $163 for the week and includes a stall and shavings. Open to all youth ages 8-18 ( as of Sept. 1, 2018).

Agriculture Camp

• Week 1 — July 15 to 19

• Week 2 — July 29 to August 2

Ag Camp will meet daily at the Extension Office. Participants will learn about the important role agriculture plays in our daily lives. Field trips are planned to local farms and ranches, feed mills, and other local production facilities. Open to all youth entering sixth grade and up Fall 2019.

Shooting Sports Camp

• July 8 to 12

Camp will meet daily at the Extension Office. Campers will explore local, natural resources, as well as learn about local shooting and hunting opportunities while improving their marksmanship skills. Completion of the FWC Hunter Safety course will be one component of camp. Open to all youth ages 8-18 ( as of Sept. 1, 2018).

Camp registration forms can also be found online at: co.okeechobee.fl.us/departments/okeechobee-extension-services/4-h-summer-camps.