Martin challenges Florida’s new governor to learn more about Lake Okeechobee

CLEWISTON — Mary Ann Martin, who was honored last weekend at Clewiston’s annual festival as a champion of Lake Okeechobee, the region’s lifeblood, issued a sharp challenge to new Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he shapes the next generation of state water policy.

“You can’t let these people that don’t know anything about this lake come in here and tell us what to do. We know about the lake.”

You mean Congressman Brian Mast?

“Thank you. And the governor needs to quit listening to him. He needs to come down here and listen to me. … He needs to go on the lake. I’ll guarantee it, he’s never been on this lake. Has he?”

Don’t know.

“I’m going to make a challenge. How can you make legislation about something you’ve never seen before? Even a crook gets a trial, you know.”

