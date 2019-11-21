Students represent Clewiston Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Kristine Petersen FORT MYERS — A group of Public Safety Academy and other students from Clewiston High School line the back of the room at Florida Gulf Coast University while the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board members met last Thursday. Some of the students spoke, urging water managers to help “Slow the Flow” of nutrient-rich waters into Lake Okeechobee from the northern watersheds by constructing water storage facilities north of the lake. Ramon Iglesias, leader of the Anglers for Lake Okeechobee group that is pushing that potential solution, said they did a great job and he was “super proud of them.”

