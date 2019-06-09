Students connect with ‘The Lion King’

Nearly 100 local Title I elementary school students recently participated in the Kravis Center’s fourth season of Broadway Reach, a program designed to provide sequential arts education and exposure to live Broadway touring productions to children from neighborhood after-school programs. They performed musical selections from “The Lion King” to a matinée performance of the Disney classic musical on May 4.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/ Mary Stucchi

Daryl Goring, of Glade View Elementary in Belle Glade, performs ‘He Lives in You (Reprise)’ from the musical The Lion King as part of a finale showcase performance by students participating in the Kravis Center’s Broadway Reach arts education program. As Daryl explained to the audience, the song “teaches us to never let go of the ones we love. We can keep them remembered inside of us.”