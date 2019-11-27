Students collect over 2,000 cans of food Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/EES CLEWISTON — The National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS), with the help of Eastside Elementary School students, collected over 2,000 cans during their annual two-week canned food drive for the local families of Clewiston.

