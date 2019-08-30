Stores reported to have water
OKEECHOBEE — The following is a list of stores that have been reported to have water.
Last report was at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30.
This list will be altered/updated throughout the day. Any store listed to have water is subject to change. Understand that by the time you arrive, these stores may have run out of water.
• Marathon (Fast Break), 1505 S.R. 78
• Mosquito Creek Grocery, 5500 S.R. 70.
• Dollar General, near Publix, 3601 U.S. 441.
• Publix, 3551 U.S. 441
