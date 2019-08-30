Stores reported to have water

OKEECHOBEE — The following is a list of stores that have been reported to have water.

Last report was at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30.

This list will be altered/updated throughout the day. Any store listed to have water is subject to change. Understand that by the time you arrive, these stores may have run out of water.

• Marathon (Fast Break), 1505 S.R. 78

• Mosquito Creek Grocery, 5500 S.R. 70.

• Dollar General, near Publix, 3601 U.S. 441.

• Publix, 3551 U.S. 441