State-supported community-based testing sites temporarily close due to weather thre

The low-pressure system could produce wind gusts up to 40 mph

TALLAHASSEE — On May 14, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that 10 state-supported drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and four state-supported walk-up COVID-19 testing sites would be closed on Friday, May 15, and reopen on Monday, May 18, due to a low-pressure system expected to affect the state this weekend.

A low-pressure system currently near the Florida Keys is anticipated to move northward offshore of Florida’s east coast and could produce wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning and the potential for severe thunderstorms with heavy rain. These conditions may begin during the overnight hours Friday and are not expected to dissipate until the early hours of Sunday, May 17.

Drive-thru testing sites closing:

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Palm Beach County)

South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (Palm Beach County)

Walk-up testing sites closing:

Lakeside Hospital (Palm Beach County)

These sites are closed on Friday to allow staff to safely break down equipment, and will remain closed through Sunday to allow staff to set up the sites after the conditions have passed. Testing will resume for normal hours on Monday.

Testing at all other locations will continue for normal hours. For more information, and a complete list of state-supported COVID-19 testing sites, please visit floridadisaster.org/covid19/testing-sites.

The safety of Floridians is a top priority of the state. Residents along Florida’s east coast are encouraged to monitor potential weather changes, have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and have a disaster plan in place. For more information on how to develop a severe weather plan, please visit https://floridadisaster.org/planprepare.