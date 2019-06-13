GTGC awards two CHS students Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/GTGC CLEWISTON — During Senior Class Night at Clewiston High School on Monday, May 13, Ninette Aker, treasurer of the Green Thumb Garden Club (GTGC) of Clewiston, presented a $500 scholarship to Public Safety Academy student Cynthia Perez (left), and a $500 scholarship to agriculture student Victoria Wheeler (right). Both students are graduates of the Clewiston High School Class of 2019.

