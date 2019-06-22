Special Investigator Rhoden retires

Special Investigator John Lewis Rhoden is retiring after 35 years of service with Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. He was initially hired in 1984. He has enjoyed an incredible career with our agency and leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and valued public service that will be deeply missed. During his 35 years with the agency, he was assigned to many different units and positions including Dive Team leader, correctional officer, correctional officer sergeant, deputy sheriff, narcotics corporal, narcotics sergeant, Criminal Investigations Division (CID) lieutenant, and CID captain and, lastly, in 2017 was transferred as a special investigator.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OCSO

Special Investigator John Lewis Rhoden leaves behind a legacy of professionalism as he retires after 35 years with the OCSO.

Upon retirement, Sheriff Noel E. Stephen promoted Special Investigator Rhoden to the rank of major.

He has received many accommodations, including the DEA Outstanding Achievement Award, Department of Justice U.S. Attorney Officer Outstanding LEO Award, and the OCSO Exceptional Duty Award.

In addition to his law enforcement efforts, John and his wife, Jess, look forward to traveling and hitting all the antiques stores and flea markets.