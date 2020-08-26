South Florida Red Cross sends volunteers to assist with disaster relief efforts in three states

WEST PALM BEACH — The American Red Cross is preparing to shelter and support families from Texas to Louisiana as Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura was taking aim at the Gulf Coast this week. People in the path of these storms should listen to the advice of local authorities and evacuate immediately if asked to do so.

The South Florida Red Cross quickly mobilized to send support to Louisiana and Texas in the path of storms after the trajectory of Laura changed its course. To date, more than 15 Red Cross volunteers have deployed to Iowa, Louisiana and Texas to assist in disaster response and relief efforts.

“Storms Marco and Laura may not have impacted the South Florida region but our Red Cross volunteers stand ready to support our Red Cross colleagues in the path of the storms,” said Grace Meinhofer, regional director of communications and marketing for the South Florida Red Cross. “We are one Red Cross and we come together when disaster strikes.”

On Aug. 24, Marco weakened to a tropical depression and briefly made landfall near the Mississippi River, according to the National Hurricane Center, but the predicted strong winds and rain were causing severe impacts to the area.

Meanwhile, Laura was ballooning into a Category 4 hurricane and headed north to the western Gulf Coast. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 26, Laura could produce up to 15 inches of rain in some areas near the Texas and Louisiana border north into the Mississippi Valley.

The South Florida Red Cross continues to call on volunteers to lend their support on the ground or virtually as Louisiana and Texas wait to see the impacts the storms may cause.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: The Red Cross works 24/7 to be ready to respond to disasters such as tropical storms and countless other crises. Please donate to the Red Cross now to help. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.