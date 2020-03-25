Sorority celebrates Heart Awareness Month

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Mu Rho Omega Chapter

BELLE GLADE — Mu Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosted the “Pink Goes Red” Heart Walk at Pioneer Park in Belle Glade.

The event was held on Feb. 15 and began at 10 a.m. The purpose of the walk is to bring awareness to American Heart Month and remind the local community to focus on their hearts and to encourage them to get their families and friends involved.

The public was invited to participate in the walk. There was not a fee for participation in the Heart Walk, and refreshments were provided for free. Any donations that were collected were donated to The American Heart Association.



Mu Rho Omega would like to extend a special thanks to the Committee Chairman Ciera Thomas and Co-Chairman Sequoia Golson-Crawford for organizing this event. Mu Rho Omega would also like to thank sorority members, 20 Pearls, CAP members as well as members of the community for participating in this event.