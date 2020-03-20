Some local stores have changed their hours

OKEECHOBEE – Walgreens will be open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. until further notice.

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, Publix will institute a senior hour from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This includes their pharmacy. The store closes at 8 p.m.

Winn Dixie is offering seniors the opportunity to shop from 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Fri., and they close at 8 p.m.

Beginning on March 24 and continuing until April 28, Walmart will host hour long senior shopping for customers who are 60 and older which will start one hour before the store opens. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The automotive department is closed.

