Some events changed or canceled due to COVID-19 fears

As fears about the COVID-19 (or coronavirus) pandemic spread, some local events have been canceled or postponed.

Florida University System

The State University System of Florida has asked students to immediately shift to online classes. Students are expected to be out of the classrooms for at least two weeks.

Indian River State College

Indian River State College is on Spring Break next week (through March 22). Members of the IRSC community have been strongly encouraged to consider deferring non-essential international travel during spring break and in the months ahead. Employees who travel to impacted Level 3 countries (indicated above) over Spring Break or in the months ahead will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Students who travel to impacted Level 3 countries over Spring Break or in the months ahead will be required to self-isolate and not return to campus for 14 days after arriving home. They must also contact the local Department of Health, as well as the IRSC Health and Wellness Center and the Vice President of Student Affairs at 772-462-4706.

For news updates on IRSC see their website atirsc.edu/coronavirus-update. Click HERE for a story about event cancellations.

Palm Beach State College

Palm Beach State College announced Friday that the college will suspend classes from Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 22, for the college to make the necessary preparations to provide remote instruction beginning on Monday, March 23.

A statement was posted March 13 on the college’s website: “Based on the latest developments of the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida and in particular Palm Beach County, Palm Beach State College will transition its spring courses to remote instruction. Staff and faculty will continue to report to their regular work location to ensure the continuation of services to students throughout the entirety of the spring semester. The college is not closing.”

Many upcoming events in Lake Okeechobee region communities are being canceled due to edicts from local, state and federal governments of precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Events canceled

Many public events have been canceled or postponed. Among them are:

GLADES COUNTY

• March 16: Glades County Library RAF Training School Presentation

• March 21: Glades Electric Coop annual meeting

• March 21: Ortona Community Association Spaghetti Dinner

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

• Sunday, March 15: Doggy Dash 5k Run/Walk

• Saturday, March 14 – Speckled Perch Parade and Cattle Drive

PALM BEACH COUNTY

• March 28-29: Gay Pride Festival, Bryant Park

• March 14: Jekalyn Carr concert postponed

HENDRY COUNTY

• March 21: Clewiston Sugar Festival

• April 8: LIHEAP sign-up

The Seminole Tribe of Florida has temporarily closee the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum and Billie Swamp Safari, which are located on the Big Cypress Reservation. The closings are out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 virus.