Some driver license expirations extended Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes issued an Emergency Order extending the effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates on or after April 16, 2020, through May 31, 2020, for 30 days. A full list of driver license and ID extensions can be found here: flhsmv.gov/COVID-19.

