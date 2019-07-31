Social set for Aug. 13 at Everglades Credit Union

CLEWISTON — The folks at the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce hope to see a big turnout at the upcoming Chamber Social hosted by Everglades Federal Credit Union. Everglades Federal Credit Union, 1099 W. Ventura Ave., will celebrate its grand re-opening and is unveiling new services, new equipment and its new facility at the event on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the bank. Chamber socials are free and open to the public — and a great way to network for your own business. Call 863-983-7979, for more information. To learn more about the credit union, visit evergladescfu.com.

