Soccer players set up streetside protest





PAHOKEE — A half-dozen soccer players take their fight to use the city’s public recreational field to a street corner downtown, collecting signatures on a petition calling on officials to let the soccer club resume using the field. It’s been reserved for football since being artificially sodded earlier this summer. Josefa-Josie Hernandez posted this photograph on her Facebook page Saturday, Sept. 7, tagging Barbara King and 38 others. “It’s been two weeks you promised us the fields and they still remained locked! We will fight for what we want because it won’t come to us without a fight,” Ms. Hernandez wrote. The soccer players and family members planned to protest once again at the Pahokee City Commission Chambers during commissioners’ regular meeting last night.