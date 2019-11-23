Small plane crashes at Okeechobee County Airport; Deputy pulls pilot from burning plane; pilot and two passengers hospitalized

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a plane crash at the Okeechobee County Airport on Saturday afternoon.

OCSO received a call at approximately 12:45 pm in reference to a plane crash. Deputy Richard Varnadore was first on scene and found the plane in flames. Two occupants were able to escape. Deputy Varnadore was able to rescue the pilot still in the burning plane.

The plane was a single engine Piper. It appears that the plane lost power and made a crash landing at the south side of the Okeechobee airport in the industrial park.

Photo courtesy Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office

All three occupants were transported to Raulerson Hospital and subsequently airlifted to an area hospital, with unknown injuries.

This case will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB.