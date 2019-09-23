Single vehicle traffic crash claims life

BELLE GLADE — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 12:30 a.m., 55-year-old Angela McKenzie, of Pahokee, succumed to injuries received in a single vehicle traffic crash on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Ms. McKenzie was operating a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup.

She was traveling southbound on State Road 80 (North Main Street) north of Gator Boulevard, in an unknown lane. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the center median curb and continued traveling across all northbound lanes of North Main Street. The Ford continued traveling onto the right outside shoulder of the northbound lanes. As a result, the Ford collided with a concrete traffic light pole at the intersection of North Main Street and Gator Boulevard.

It was reported that Ms. McKenzie was pronounced deceased upon fire rescue’s arrival.

Ms. McKenzie was reported to be wearing a seatbelt.

No charges had been filed at the time of the press release.

The traffic accident was investigated by Corporal D. Rodgriguez.