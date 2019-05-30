Single traffic crash claims life in South Bay

SOUTH BAY — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) press release stated that at approximately 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, a 2015 Dodge Charger operated by Joseph Johnson was traveling in the 46600 block of U.S. 27 in South Bay when it was involved in a fatal accident.

Mr. Johnson was traveling northbound on U.S. 27, approaching a left curve in the roadway. He failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the east shoulder onto the grass shoulder. The vehicle traveled through the grass shoulder along the canal bank. When it reached the canal, the Dodge spun as it traveled sideways. The undercarriage and wheels struck and knocked over multiple clumps of high vegetation. The tire on the driver’s side separated from the Dodge during the crash, resulting in the Dodge rolling over at least once before coming to a rest on its roof in the canal.

According to the PBSO report, Mr. Johnson was transported by the Trauma Hawk to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. in the Emergency Room.